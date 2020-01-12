|
Octavia Saucier Laminack COLLEYVILLE--Octavia Saucier Laminack, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, and is finally reunited with her mother, that she has not seen in 96 years, and all her other precious relatives that preceded her in death, including her husband, Cecil. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Laminack was born June 23, 1920, in Purvis, Miss. SURVIVORS: Brother, Gene Saucier and wife, Giulia, of Purvis, Miss.; daughter, Anita Stephens and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Jay Stephens and wife, Tammy, Catherine Wilson and husband, Glenn; great-grandchildren, Rachel Carr, Holli Alexander, Phillip Wilson, Ashley Stephens, Vikki Wilson, Lauren Stephens, Meghan Stephens, James Stephens, Dylan Williams and Makiko Toyoki. We will miss her greatly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020