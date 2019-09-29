|
Odell "Johnnie" Riddell FORT WORTH--Odell "Johnnie" Riddell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home with her family in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Odell was born March 25, 1922, in Longview, Texas, and moved with her family to Fort Worth in 1930. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1939, and attended TCU. Her talents and interests were in dance, violin, and commercial art. During World War II, she was a member of the Texas Guardetts, a member of the USO, and served many voluntary hours with the Red Cross. In 1943, she married Lt. Robert W. Riddell, a pilot in the U.S. Navy Air Force. Odell loved her home, family, and friends, and supported her three children in all their endeavors. She was active in PTA, a member of the Southwest AAU Junior Olympics Diving committee, The Woman's Club of Fort Worth, the Nautilus Club, past president of the TCU Kappa Sigma Fraternity Wives & Mother's Club, and committee chairman that organized the Arlington Heights High School Alumni Association. Odell loved life, and the light of her life was her grandson. SURVIVORS: Beloved daughter, Cynthia Riddell Metcalfe and husband, Gary; grandson, Cody Metcalfe; nephew, Wayne Harrison and wife, Lucy; niece, Linda Kinnear and husband, James; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and many special friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019