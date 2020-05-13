Odell Johnson Jr. FORT WORTH--Odell Johnson Jr., 74, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Friendly Temple COGIC, 1745 E. Davis Ave. Visitation: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Odell Johnson Jr. was a licensed Master Plumber and a retiree of the Miller Brewing Co.. SURVIVORS: Children, Pamela Jones (Travis), Paula Jester (Patrick), Odell Johnson III (Alisha), and Brian Johnson (Tiffany); eight siblings; other relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.