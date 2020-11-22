1/1
Odene Richardson
1930 - 2020
Odene Richardson
April 7, 1930 - November 19, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Odene G. Richardson, age 90, was called to her heavenly home on November 19, 2020.
Visitation: Monday, November 23, 2020, 6-8pm; Funeral Service:Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10am, both at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service: New York Cemetery in New York, Texas at 2:00pm.
Odene is preceded by her husband, Earl Ray Richardson, her parents, William H. and Ethel Gideon, and 4 brothers and sisters.
Survivors: son, Steven (Cathy) Richardson; grandchildren, Dena (Andy) Boldra and Jason (Susan) Richardson, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
