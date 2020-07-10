1/1
Odessa Maes Coultas
Odessa Coultas BURLESON -- Odessa Maes Coultas, 87, of Burleson, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. SERVICE: A private service was held for the family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Fire First Texas, 2700 Meacham Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76137. She was born on December 26, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, to her parents, Oran and Lynea Roberts, and married John Coultas on August 27, 1951. Odessa received Bachelors and Masters degrees from University of North Texas, began her career in education as an English teacher, and taught at North Side High School and Western Hills High School. Later in her career, Odessa was Vice Principal at Paschal High School and in the Administration of FWISD where she was involved with developing and implementing educational software across the district. After retirement, Odessa became a consultant to school districts throughout the United States and abroad. As a volunteer, Odessa influenced many young lives through her work with Camp Fire as a leader, a board member, and as Camp Director of Camp El Tesoro. Odessa was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John; and her parents. Many thanks for the Elk Creek staff's loving care the past two years. SURVIVORS: Her son, Bob and his spouse, Nina; daughter, Susan and her spouse, Jill; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bryan and his spouse, Jen, and their son, Carter; Glen and his spouse, Heather, and their daughters, Bailey and Maddy.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
