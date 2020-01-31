|
Odessa Marie Ravin FORT WORTH -- On January 25, 2020, Odessa Marie Ravin transitioned peacefully in her sleep from labor to reward. SERVICES: A Celebration in Music Memorial to Honor Odessa Ravin will be held Friday evening, Jan. 31st at 7 p.m. at the Forest Hill Church of Christ located at 3916 Forest Hill Circle Forest Hill, Texas 76140. The Home Going Celebration will be Saturday morning February 1st at 11 a.m. Viewing times at Forest Hill Church of Christ: Friday 5 to 6:30 p.m. and final viewing Sat. 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Director: Gregory Spencer Funeral Home. Mrs. Ravin, a beloved pillar of the Fort Worth Community, dedicated her career to investing in the lives of children through education. She believed that not only could all children learn, but that every child would learn that passed her way. She retired from FWISD after 39 years of exemplary service, culminating her career as the principal of Morningside Middle School. Mrs. Ravin also was known throughout the city as one who served God faithfully through music. She and her husband, John Ravin where charter members of Metropolitan Church of Christ. There she directed the choir, taught ladies' Bible study, led the Women's Ministry known as Women at Work, and worked diligently with the children and youth ministry. As the choir director, she brought a distinctive style to a cappella singing raising the bar and influencing the music of her church tradition throughout the region. SURVIVORS: Her devoted husband of 57 years, John W. Ravin; one daughter, Rev. Dr. Angela Ravin-Anderson and her husband, Herbert Anderson; and one granddaughter who was her heart's beat, Peyton Marie Anderson. In addition she leaves her younger sister, Gladys T. Williams; her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as a host of dear friends to lovingly cherish her memory.
