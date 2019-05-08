Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Odilia R. Puente Obituary
Odilia R. Puente FORT WORTH--Odilia R. Puente, 76, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Odilia was born July 15, 1942, in Edinburg, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Maria Antonia Espinoza, Elvira Ramos Delacruz, Olga Ramos Sandoval and Saturnia Ramos Valdez. SURVIVORS: Husband, Juan G. Puente; sons, David (Veronica) Puente and SanJuan R. Puente; grandchildren, Stevie Ray Puente, Stephanie Renee Puente and Karson Diego Puente; great-grandchildren, Leilani Puente, Josiah Raul Mendez and Jeremiah Angel Sanchez; and sister, Maria (Tia Chica) Francisca Ramos.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019
