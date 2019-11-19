Home

Odis Daniel Chitwood


1947 - 2019
Odis Daniel Chitwood BURNEYVILLE, OKLA.--Odis Daniel Chitwood of Burneyville, Okla., was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Gainesville, Texas, to Daniel Chitwood and Irene Loving-Chitwood. He passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an Oklahoma City, Okla., hospital at the age of 72. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta, Okla., with the Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Visitation: A time of visitation for family and friends will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Honorary bearers: the Turner High School Class of 1965. Online guestbook at wattsfuneralhome.com. Odis attended school at Turner, graduating with the class of 1965. He then went on to attend Murray State. Odis married his longtime best friend, Sharon Harrill, on March 2, 1968, in Fort Worth, Texas. He served his country in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and United States Air Force Reserve. Odis attended Tarrant County Junior College and finished his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts Education at North Texas State University. He taught industrial arts during the 1970s in Arlington and Fort Worth and with Project Lead the Way in Arlington during the early 2000s. Most of his life work, however, was in the aerospace industry as a certified software quality assurance engineer. One expert deemed him as the "best in the nation." Odis coached softball during his daughters' early years, which resulted in a fondness of women's sports for years to come. He loved spending time on his ranch and watching sunrises and cattle from the back porch. Odis also loved traveling and taking spur of the moment trips and cruises. He loved eating out and had several favorite restaurants from town to town, including El Rancho Grande and Underwood's Cafeteria. Anytime he was in a car or on his tractor, Odis listened to classic country and gospel music. Though he loved being on the go, perhaps what brought him most enjoyment in life was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Odis was preceded in death by his parents; by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Joyce Harrill; and by two brothers-in-law, Ronnie Reed and Billy Joe Harrill. SURVIVORS: His wife, Sharon Chitwood, of the home; daughters, Sharolyn Chitwood of Bedford, Texas, and Dannette Heizer and her husband, Kyle, of Fort Worth; brother, Scott Chitwood and his wife, Stevie, of Marietta; sisters, Suzanne Reed of Choctaw, Okla., and Beth Brown and her husband, Wayland, of Jimtown, Okla.; and grandchildren, Kayleigh Heizer and Rex Heizer. FLANAGAN-WATTS FUNERAL HOME Marietta, Okla., 580-276-3371 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
