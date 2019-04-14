Ola Jane Sulak CROWLEY--In lieu of flowers, Jane set up a college fund for her great-grandson. Contact: Texas Exchange Bank, Crowley, Texas, 817-806-1435, "Benefit for Jax Taylor Education." Ola Jane Sulak spent her last days at home, and peacefully departed this world on Thursday, April 11, 2019. CHAPEL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday at Skyvue Funeral Home, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road, Mansfield, Texas, 76063. Visitation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Skyvue Funeral Home. Interment: Crowley Cemetery. Jane was born March 11, 1937, to Elzie William Haynes and Ola Bell Haynes in Fort Worth, Texas. Jane is one of five Haynes children, each of which worked at the Haynes Meat Market in downtown Fort Worth. Jane graduated from Paschal High School in 1956, and in November of the same year married Clement John Sulak. Clem and Jane built a house in Crowley, Texas, where they started a family and resided for the remainder of their lives. In 1963, Jane gave birth to Julie Ann Taylor, followed by Helen Jane Darilek in 1967, and so began Jane's life as a mother and homemaker. Jane took pride in her home, her children, and her cooking. She became a master of her craft in the kitchen, turning Clem's fresh garden goods into home-cooked meals, canned food, and neighborhood generosity. Jane became a PTA champion during her children's tenure in grade school. Amidst her homemaking, she also sold Avon throughout Crowley and beyond, and continued to do so until her last days. Clem and Jane loved to dance, especially Czech, go to WinStar, play cards and dominoes. SURVIVORS: Clem and Jane were married for 61 years and are survived by Julie and Michael Taylor, Helen and Darby Darilek; honorary son, Jason Marbut; grandchildren, Rone and Karen Taylor, Nash Taylor and Libby Benton, Cece, Colter and Camille Darilek; great-grandson, Jax Taylor; siblings, Don Haynes, Susan Hahn, and Thelda Kane; extended family; and many friends.



