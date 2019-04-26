Ola Lee Phillips MANSFIELD -- Ola Lee Phillips, 99, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, went to her Lord Jesus on Monday, April 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. MEMORIALS: Donations can also be made to the Dr. Michael A. Evans Scholarship Foundation at Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672, Mansfield, Texas 76063 or online at evansscholarship.org. Ola loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Princeton, W. Va., later the Galilee Baptist Church in Arlington, W. Va., and culminated her service with her family at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield. She enjoyed being surrounded by family, attending bible study and singing hymns such as Never Alone and I Stretch my Hands to Thee. Ola had a great concern for those less fortunate, she fed the hungry, she clothed those who didn't have, and gave money for needy causes. Her motto was " I don't have much, but I have enough to share". Condolences may be sent to Reverend Warren and Brenda Farr to Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home, 518 SW Johnson Ave, Burleson, Texas, 76028. SURVIVORS: son, Warren Farr and wife, Brenda; 1 sibling, 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019