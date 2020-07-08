Olen "Tim" Walker HUMPHREY, ARK.--Olen "Tim" Walker, 72, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home in Humphrey, Ark., surrounded by family. Tim was born Oct. 12, 1947, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Olen Walker and Lonita Walker Green. Tim graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 1965. On May 4, 1968, he was united in marriage with Bebe Walker in Fort Worth after three years of courtship. They had one child, Zach Walker, in January of 1976. Tim began working for Lennox Industries in 1966. In 1991 he transferred to Lennox Industries in Stuttgart, Ark., where he was promoted to director of Materials and Distribution. He and his family moved just outside of Stuttgart in Humphrey. He retired from Lennox in 2013. Tim always enjoyed spending time with his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were golfing, working in the yard and traveling. Beach time was by far his favorite. Tim was preceded in death by his mother and father. SURVIVORS: Tim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bebe Walker; their son, Zach Walker (Windy); sister, Gwen Strahan (John) of Brookings, Ore.; grandchildren, Robby Walker (Caitlin), Paige Simmons and Cassidy Simmons; great-grandchildren, Preston, Owen and Oaklee; and also a host of nieces and nephews. SERVICES: will be held at Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and memorial service begins at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in his home state of Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARTI of Arkansas or Pass On Joy located in Stuttgart, Ark. Please go to www.turpin-co.com
