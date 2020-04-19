Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Nacogdoches, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olene Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olene Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olene Taylor Obituary
Olene Taylor FORT WORTH--Olene Taylor, 99, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family graveside Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, Nacogdoches, Texas. Olene was born Nov. 29, 1920, at home in Denning, Texas, to Aurora and Arthur Wheeler. She spent her childhood in that area, later attending college for one year until she passed the Texas State Teachers exam. She then began teaching at the New Hope School. There she met the love of her life, her principal, Dr. Leon Taylor. They were married Sept. 11, 1942, and were blessed to be together for 64 years until his passing in 2007. When Leon was drafted in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Olene went to SFA to finish her Bachelor's degree in business. Upon returning from the war, Leon entered dental school, and Olene worked for the Houston ISD until he graduated with honors. Then the couple moved back to the piney woods of Nacogdoches. The next phase of Olene's life was devoted to her home, her family and her church The First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches. Her home was adorned with amaryllis and hydrangeas and many other beautiful flowers. As her children grew older, Olene became an avid bridge player, earning the status of Life Master in 1973. Her children and grandchildren remember her for many reasons, especially her generosity and her cooking. One grandchild expressed that "her kitchen" brought joy to so many people. It was where everyone gathered to eat millionaire pie and cornbread but also for dominoes, visiting, and sharing life and love. SURVIVORS: Olene is survived by a daughter, Ann Higgins and her husband, Doug; a son, Don Taylor; her adored grandchildren, Jill and Jason Harvey, Steve and Grace Higgins, Timothy and Katie Taylor, and Constance and Brandon Adams; plus eight precious great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -