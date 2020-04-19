|
Olene Taylor FORT WORTH--Olene Taylor, 99, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family graveside Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, Nacogdoches, Texas. Olene was born Nov. 29, 1920, at home in Denning, Texas, to Aurora and Arthur Wheeler. She spent her childhood in that area, later attending college for one year until she passed the Texas State Teachers exam. She then began teaching at the New Hope School. There she met the love of her life, her principal, Dr. Leon Taylor. They were married Sept. 11, 1942, and were blessed to be together for 64 years until his passing in 2007. When Leon was drafted in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Olene went to SFA to finish her Bachelor's degree in business. Upon returning from the war, Leon entered dental school, and Olene worked for the Houston ISD until he graduated with honors. Then the couple moved back to the piney woods of Nacogdoches. The next phase of Olene's life was devoted to her home, her family and her church The First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches. Her home was adorned with amaryllis and hydrangeas and many other beautiful flowers. As her children grew older, Olene became an avid bridge player, earning the status of Life Master in 1973. Her children and grandchildren remember her for many reasons, especially her generosity and her cooking. One grandchild expressed that "her kitchen" brought joy to so many people. It was where everyone gathered to eat millionaire pie and cornbread but also for dominoes, visiting, and sharing life and love. SURVIVORS: Olene is survived by a daughter, Ann Higgins and her husband, Doug; a son, Don Taylor; her adored grandchildren, Jill and Jason Harvey, Steve and Grace Higgins, Timothy and Katie Taylor, and Constance and Brandon Adams; plus eight precious great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020