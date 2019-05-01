|
Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith DENTON--Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith, 95, of Denton, Texas, born to Eular D. and Mattie Belle McCulley Hunsucker on Aug. 13, 1923, passed Saturday, April 27, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2019. Both at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas. Preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and husband, Jesse C. Smith III. SURVIVORS: Her son, Dr. Gary L. Buckner (Pat); daughters, Catherine Starnes (James) and VirginCollins (Terry); brother, Billy Hunsucker (Peggy); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019