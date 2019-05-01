Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
For more information about
Oleta Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Oleta Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith Obituary
Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith DENTON--Oleta Mae Hunsucker Smith, 95, of Denton, Texas, born to Eular D. and Mattie Belle McCulley Hunsucker on Aug. 13, 1923, passed Saturday, April 27, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2019. Both at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas. Preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and husband, Jesse C. Smith III. SURVIVORS: Her son, Dr. Gary L. Buckner (Pat); daughters, Catherine Starnes (James) and VirginCollins (Terry); brother, Billy Hunsucker (Peggy); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now