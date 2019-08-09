Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Oleta Wasek Harmon


1930 - 2019
Oleta Wasek Harmon Obituary
Oleta Wasek Harmon AZLE -- Oleta Wasek Harmon, 89, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God. Interment: Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Oleta was born February 8, 1930 in Merit to Farrie and Ibbie McCloud. She was a longtime Azle resident where she managed McCloud's Grocery for over 10 years. She loved the Lord and her family and friends She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wasek and husbands, Henry Wasek and Andy Harmon. SURVIVORS: Children, Karen Mackey and husband, Larry, Cynthia Arnell and husband, Roy, and H.C. Wasek and wife, Susie; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Wasek; brother, Lonnie McCloud; sister, Edna Carter; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
