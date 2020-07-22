1/1
Olin Welborn Gibbons
1928 - 2020
Olin Welborn Gibbins FORT WORTH--Olin Welborn Gibbins, 91, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. SERVICE: Private family service with burial in Arwine Cemetery in Hurst. Olin was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Arlington, Texas, to the late Robert Webb Gibbins Sr. and Viola Hurst Gibbins. He was the maternal great-grandson of the late William L. Hurst, the founder of Hurst, Texas, and the paternal grandson of former Tarrant County Commissioner, the late Olin W. Gibbins (1882-1919). His descendants were a pioneer family who settled in Fort Belknap and came to Tarrant County (Arlington) in the late 1850s. Olin was a champion sprint car racer and held championships at the Devil's Bowl, Lawton Speedway in Oklahoma and San Antonio, Texas. Olin was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Bobby and Harry Lee. SURVIVORS: Olin is survived by his children, Tim Gibbins, Sam Gibbins and wife, Sara, Cynthia Ford, and Teri Moore and husband, Terry; grandsons, Robert, Richard, Olin, Sammy, and Carson; numerous great-grandchildren; bonus children and grandchildren; brother, Porter Gibbins; and special friend, Linda Gibbins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
