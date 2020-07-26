Oliver Elton Stanley FORT WORTH--Oliver Elton Stanley, 92, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth. Interment: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Oliver was an honorable man went to his forever home after a long eight-year battle with cancer. Oliver was born Feb. 29, 1928, in Albany, Texas, to Oliver and Melinda Stanley. He served in the Coast Guard and was able to take part in the atmospheric nuclear testing program named "Crossroads" in the South Pacific on Bikini Atoll. Oliver loved to fish, hunt, and take his boat to the lake. But he loved his family more than anything. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Doris Stanley and Louis Steele. SURVIVORS: Oliver is survived by his wife, Marie Stanley; sisters, Margaret Williams of Lubbock, Texas, Jo Nell Hazelwoods of Houston, Texas, Francis Edwards of Mission, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. May his memory live forever. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries