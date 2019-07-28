Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
2823 N. Houston St
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Henry Davis


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Henry Davis Obituary
Oliver Henry Davis "What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you."--Ralph Waldo Emerson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Oliver Henry Davis, born March 26, 1945, passed Thursday, July 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2823 N. Houston St., Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. Oliver Henry Davis, March 26, 1945-July 25, 2019, married 41 years to Jacqueline Blackledge Davis of Mobile, Ala. He leaves his daughters, Joy Davis Hughey (Lyndon Hughey), Allison Davis Key (George Key); grandchildren, Anna Townsend, Bryan, Texas, Alton and Miles Hughey, Prosper, Texas. Surviving sisters are Sharon Deary and Doris Leonard, Houston, Texas, Gale Royal, Destrehan, La.; many cousins, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now