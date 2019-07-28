|
|
Oliver Henry Davis "What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you."--Ralph Waldo Emerson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Oliver Henry Davis, born March 26, 1945, passed Thursday, July 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2823 N. Houston St., Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. Oliver Henry Davis, March 26, 1945-July 25, 2019, married 41 years to Jacqueline Blackledge Davis of Mobile, Ala. He leaves his daughters, Joy Davis Hughey (Lyndon Hughey), Allison Davis Key (George Key); grandchildren, Anna Townsend, Bryan, Texas, Alton and Miles Hughey, Prosper, Texas. Surviving sisters are Sharon Deary and Doris Leonard, Houston, Texas, Gale Royal, Destrehan, La.; many cousins, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019