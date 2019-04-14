|
Keith Butler FORT WORTH--Oliver Keith Butler, born June 2, 1943, passed Thursday, April 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. MEMORIALS: May be made to the "Acts of Grace" fund at Southcliff Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Thomas Butler; mother, Velma Florine Sluder; brother, Paul Butler. SURVIVORS: His wife of 55 years, Shirley Cason Butler; his children, Bess Ann Butler Bredemeyer and husband, Kerry, Jerry Don Butler and his daughters, Arewna Butler and Delyla Butler, and Michael Keith Butler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019