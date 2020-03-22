|
Oliver Lee Pitts FORT WORTH--Oliver Lee "O.L." Pitts passed away peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Thursday, March 19, 2020, four days before his 104th birthday. He was the beloved husband of Norma Palumbo Pitts and Berniece Nichols Pitts, who preceded him in death, along with his mother, Maggie Pitts Smith, and sister, Vera Pitts Salvato. FUNERAL: on hold at this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in O.L.'s memory be made to , 262 Danny's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . O.L. was born in Alexandria, La., and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, with his mother and sister as a child. Growing up through the Depression, he was committed to supporting his family while attending classes at Central High School, graduating in 1934. He also attended the Texas A&M satellite campus in Arlington, Texas. His first job was with the Star-Telegram, as a journalist, and following, with the Fort Worth Press in the advertising department, where he earned his money to purchase his first boat at the age of 17. In 1945, he was called to serve his country in World War II, stationed in Naples, Italy, in the Army Air Corps. O.L. was an avid sailor for 75 years, and heavily involved with the America's Cup Syndicate since its inception, and winning the Cup in 1977 with the boat Courageous, sailed by Ted Turner and Gary Jobson. O.L. was a lifelong member of Shady Oaks Country Club, The New York Yacht Club, The Fort Worth Boat Club, and Lake Worth Sailing Club. He was commodore of the Fort Worth Boat Club from 1966-1968. O.L. was a successful entrepreneur, who built and operated more than 100 nursing homes across the country. He was also in oil and gas, real estate and banking businesses, and owner and founder of Construction, Design & Associates, where he worked every day until the age of 102. In 1981 he and best friend, Lee Smith, purchased America's oldest and historic restaurant, The White Horse Tavern, in Newport, R.I., which they owned and operated until 2006. O.L. was an inspiration, instilling the importance of a hard work ethic, self-drive and motivation, and, most of all, the love and commitment to family, passion for friends and community, and the spirit of generosity. He will be forever loved and dearly missed by all. SURVIVORS: He leaves his loving daughter, Pamela and husband, Kent McIntosh; grandchildren and spouses, Kimberly and Anthony Chaumont, Kevin and Kristi McIntosh, Ryan and Erin McIntosh, Ashley and Sean Lockovich; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020