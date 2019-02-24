Oliver McDowell "Mac" Stallcup TULSA, OKLA. -- Oliver McDowell "Mac" Stallcup passed away surrounded by family on January 8, 2019. He was 92 years old. He joins his beloved high-school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Claire Cloyd Stallcup, who died in 2009. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Celebrating Mac's Life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 4803 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa, Okla. 74105. Graveside Service: Monday, March 4, 2019 at Noon, Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76111. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Saint Simeon's Health Care Center, 3701 MLK Jr. Blvd., Tulsa, Okla. 74106 In memory of OM Stallcup. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Mac made his career in the oil business. In 1968, he and a partner purchased the Tulsa-based J.E. Shaffer Co., manufacturer of the Come-Along. He ran the Shaffer Co. until retiring in 2010 at the age of 84. In addition to his abiding love for Claire, Mac took enormous pleasure in his family. He was a devoted father to his three children and the quintessential family man. He adored his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and was intensely proud of his entire extended family. His fifth great-grandchild was born just a few hours after Mac passed away. Mac's charming personality made a lasting impression on everyone he met. A voracious reader, he was a keen football and basketball fan and enjoyed a good steak with his scotch. SURVIVORS: sister, Sue Howell, of Greeley, Colo., his children and their spouses, Kathryn (Katie) and Thomas Mustoe of Evanston, Ill., John M. (Mac) and Melissa Stallcup of Jenks, Okla., and Anne and John Faust of Houston, Texas. Mac also leaves seven grandchildren and their spouses, Anthony and Alison Mustoe, Lisa Mustoe, Jason and Emily Yang, John and Julia Stallcup, Ellen Stallcup, Austin Faust and Lauren Faust. Mac's five great-grandchildren also survive him, Ben, Joshua and Hallie Yang and Brady and Lee Stallcup. She will be deeply missed. MOORE FUNERAL HOME-ROSEWOOD 2570 S. Harvard Ave. 918-744-1202 Tulsa, Okla. 74114 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019