Olivia C. Gutierrez FORT WORTH--Olivia Gutierrez, beloved sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. SERVICE: Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be limited to immediate family. The family appreciates your love and support during this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to her dear friend's church, Rev. Antony Mathew, All Saints Catholic Church, P.O. Box 605, Stuart, IA 50250; or St. George Catholic Church, 824 Hudgins, Fort Worth, TX 76111. Olivia was the second daughter born to Jesus and Olivia Cervantes in Pear Valley, Texas. She graduated from Millersview High School as valedictorian in 1953 and earned a full four-year scholarship to TCU. Although she did not use her scholarship, she was very proud of her accomplishment. Olivia came to Fort Worth right after high school and worked as a bookkeeper for Rosenthal, then Hygrade Packing Companies, until they closed. Olivia transitioned and worked as the secretary at St. Patrick Cathedral until she retired. Olivia was married to the love of her life, Raymundo, for 56 years until his death. Olivia was a devout Catholic who enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, sports, and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Rosalva Flores, Elia (Charlie) Hinojos; brother-in-law, Ernest (Cordelia) Gutierrez; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
