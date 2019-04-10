|
Oren Ira Abbott NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Oren Ira Abbott (79) of North Richland Hills. Oren passed away April 7, 2019 in North Richland Hills. Born March 24, 1940 to Ira and Nellie Caudill Abbott in Holdenville, Oklahoma. SERVICES for will be at 2:30p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Forest Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Smithfield Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Oren was an avid, lifelong sportsman and dedicated insurance professional for 35 years. A proud family man and army veteran, Oren was a known jokester, and a lover of travel, history, and John Wayne. Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 42 years, Pat Abbott, brother Oral Abbott and his wife Kay, sisters Bettye, Billye, Bobbye, Brenda and Dorothy; daughter Angelia Abbott, son Michael Grubbs and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren Jana Blanco and Amberlea Gentry, Andrea, Kelsey, Michael, and Brandon Grubbs, Joshua Faulkner, and Trenton Hunt; great-grandchildren Terrence Palmer, and Dollicia and Perno Mathis. Oren is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Stephen Abbott, and his sister, Carolyn Stroup.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019