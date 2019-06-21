|
Oria Jean Allison FORT WORTH -- Oria Jean Allison passed away June 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue, Rev. W.T. Glynn pastor, officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends may visit Mrs. Allison Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Left in God's caring hands are brothers; Benton Luckey, Oria D. Allison (Nell), Taff Allison Jr., Taff E. Allison ( Damita); sister, Doris Wollen (Sidney); other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019