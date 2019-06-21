Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
2951 Evans Avenue
Oria Jean Allison Obituary
Oria Jean Allison FORT WORTH -- Oria Jean Allison passed away June 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue, Rev. W.T. Glynn pastor, officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends may visit Mrs. Allison Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Left in God's caring hands are brothers; Benton Luckey, Oria D. Allison (Nell), Taff Allison Jr., Taff E. Allison ( Damita); sister, Doris Wollen (Sidney); other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019
