Orvel Penny Stone
1921 - 2020
Orvel Penny Stone WEATHERFORD-- Orvel Penny Stone, 99, of Weatherford passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., Thur., May 21, Zion Hill Cemetery. Penny was born February 26, 1921 in Westover, Baylor County, Texas to Emory Ellsworth and Omega Thurman Stone. He was a long-time faithful member of North Side Baptist Church, volunteered countless hours at The Center of Hope and helped with the Zion Hill Community Center. Penny was a welder and a mechanic that loved working with his hands. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and making birdhouses. Penny had a servant's heart and had a passion for helping people.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zion Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
