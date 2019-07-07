Orville Dwayne Boydstun ARLINGTON--Orville Dwayne Boydstun, 80, Arlington, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at First Baptist Church, Arlington, 300 South Center St. MEMORIALS: Should be directed to Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex. Dwayne was born May 2, 1939, in Perrin, Texas. After graduating high school in Perrin, Dwayne entered Decatur Baptist College on a basketball scholarship and continued at Howard Payne University. His Master's Degree in Administration was completed at North Texas University while coaching and teaching at Colleyville and Grapevine. Dwayne started his business career with Metropolitan Savings and Security Savings in Dallas then entered the real estate field doing appraisals. He built homes and developed land in Arlington, North Dallas, and Southlake. In 1981 he started Spiral Pipe of Texas, a specialized sheet metal manufacturing company and was chairman of the board at the time of his death. While working in these endeavors, he was continuing to exhibit a passion for basketball by coaching his sons and their friends in YMCA and Boys Club, church league, and high school summer league. He served two years as president of Lamar Basketball Booster Club, and the family established a scholarship fund that was active for 25 years. He still had time to cheer on the Dallas Mavericks. Dwayne was an inactive deacon of First Baptist Church. Dwayne was preceded in death by his son, Travis Trent Boydstun; his parents, William Travis and Bessie Jewel Boydstun; and his sister, Bonnie Chaney. SURVIVORS: Wife, Helen; son, Reid and wife, Blair; sister, Bettye Hitchcock and husband, Bill; and grandchildren Luke, Ruthie, Clara, and Bliss.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019