Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Oscar E. Hunter Obituary
Oscar E. Hunter FORT WORTH -- Oscar E. Hunter made his transition on Friday August 2, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Avenue. Bishop Roscoe Williams of Alpha and Omega Ministries, officiating. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation: Friends may visit Mr. Hunter Friday noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. Mr. Oscar E. Hunter served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. SURVIVORS: Left with fond and precious memories are his children, Oscar E Hunter Jr. (Daphyne), Kevin Hunter, Vincent Hunter (D'Aquanatra) and Monica Hunter McKenzie (Ollie); brother, Andrew Hunter (Eva); sisters, Fannie Lois Pruitt, Winnie Rose and Marie Shelton (Rodger); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
