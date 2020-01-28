Home

Oscar Garcia FORT WORTH-- Honorable Oscar Garcia left this world to be with our Lord on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Oscar was a graduate of Texas A&M University and served in the armed forces. He served selflessly on many boards and committees primarily promoting the advocacy of seniors and for 10 years, was an elected member of the Texas Silver Hair Legislature. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Muriel; children, Christine Upton, Bernadette Platt, Monica Thow, Ronald Ballard and Robin Long; and five grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held at DFW National Cemetery to celebrate his life. Oscar was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 28, 2020
