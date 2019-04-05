|
Oscar Haswell FORT WORTH -- Oscar Haswell, 90 Passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home with his love ones by his side. SERVICE: Service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 1001 E. Terrell St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: Friday, April 5, 2019, 7 to 8 PM Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Marilyn Simington (Reginald) and Lita Maxwell (Andre Cleveland); six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019