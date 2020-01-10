Home

Ota Wayne Huse

Ota Wayne Huse BURLESON -- Ota Wayne Huse, Sr, age 64, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Tues., Jan. 14, Lie in State: Sun., Jan. 12 and Mon., Jan. 13; Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Mon., Jan. 13, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Texas; Interment: Everman Cemetery. Ota was born on April 20, 1955 in Fort Worth to Ota and Freddie Jo Huse. Ota loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed Hunting and fishing with friends and family while serving his community. After 38 years Ota Retired from the Air Force, he was a Chief Master Sergeant. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Ota was preceded in death by his wife, Sabrina A. Hewitt-Huse; his parents; and brother, Larry Huse. SURVIVORS: Children, Ota Huse, Jr. and wife, Jaclyn, Christy A. Upchurch and husband, Brian, Jonathan M. Huse and wife, Elise; grandchildren, Haley, Madison, Makenna, Emma, Ethan, Hayden, Asher, Sabrina; sister, Darlene Jones; sister-in-law, Teri Huse; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Marsha George and husband, Carey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020
