Otilia "Tillie" Orean BEDFORD--Otilia Orean, "Tillie," passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas, 76021. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral also at the church. Interment: Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas, at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Mother of Unity #2202, in Memory of Tillie Orean, 11414 Sagekaron Ct., Houston, TX 77089. For more memories of Tillie's life, see www.bluebonnethills.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019