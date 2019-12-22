Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Resources
More Obituaries for Otilia Orean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otilia "Tillie" Orean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otilia "Tillie" Orean Obituary
Otilia "Tillie" Orean BEDFORD--Otilia Orean, "Tillie," passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas, 76021. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral also at the church. Interment: Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas, at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Mother of Unity #2202, in Memory of Tillie Orean, 11414 Sagekaron Ct., Houston, TX 77089. For more memories of Tillie's life, see www.bluebonnethills.com.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -