|
|
Otis Alonzo Nealy FORT WORTH -- Otis A. Nealy, 74, answered the Master's call on September 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 noon, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 with family hour from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish precious memories are: daughters; Marlo Nealy, Melanie Mayfield, Crystal Walls, son; James Randle, brother: Willie Nealy, 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019