Otis Elmer Chasteen FORT WORTH--Otis Chasteen, 95, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, following a brief illness. SERVICE: Funeral and memorial services will be arranged at another time. Due to recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, no viewing is planned. MEMORIALS: Rather than flowers, we request that donations be made to the U.S. Naval Memorial (www.navymemorial.org). Otis was born June 9, 1924, in Desdemona, Texas. Otis was the oldest child of Osse O. and Ruby Vincent Chasteen. Otis started working at the age of 14 when he began helping at the produce market in downtown Fort Worth. He drove a truck carrying vegetables from Texas to California. When he turned 18, Otis enlisted in the Navy as a corpsman. He served for 23 years, retiring as a chief first class. He was proud of his service and was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the service, he worked as a supervisor for the civil service at the GSA depot in Fort Worth. He married Betty Lee Chasteen on June 21, 1949. She passed away June 1, 2013. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Chasteen; son, Vincent Chasteen and wife, Gina. Vince has a son, Jared Chasteen, married to Adeana; and a stepson, Clay Sitton; and an adopted grandson, Benjamin Ehrich. Great-grandsons, Andrew and Noah, are the children of Jared and Adeana. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Dean Flanagan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2020