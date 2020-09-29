1/1
Otta Adell Morton
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Otta Adelle Morton
March 24, 1953 - September 26, 2020
Millsap, Texas - Otta Adelle (Dell) Morton, 67, of Millsap passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus and to be reunited with her parents. Donald and Betty Meyers, and brother, Donald Wayne Meyers who preceded her in death.
Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church 350 Beulah Lane in Millsap, Texas with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30th at Galbreath-Pickard Funeral Chapel.
Dell was born March 24, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas where she resided until moving to Parker County in 1983. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, and Grammy.
Survivors: Husband of 48.5 years, David Morton; sons, Christopher Morton(Hannah), Brandon Morton (Casse); siblings, Paula Hommel(Lynn), Alvie Donald Meyers Jr.(Tammy); nephews, Brian Hommel (Christina), Daniel Hommel(Tiffany); niece, Kandy Meyers; grandchildren, Avery, Stella, Case, Briggs, Hattie, Dash, Emreigh, and Barrett; great-nieces, Caleigh, Hannah, and Blayke; great-nephews, Ben, Brody, Jacob, and Jax.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Galbreath-Pickard Funeral Chapel
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Mrs Morton was truly a lovely woman, was always a great day at school when she was in the building. She always loved the kids and always had sweet words to say about my son (Big Mike Gray). We are very sorry for your loss. She will be missed at Millsap ISD. Prayers for the family for strength and peace. Rest assured she will be watching over us all from heaven.
Dina Young-Gray
Friend
