Otta Adelle MortonMarch 24, 1953 - September 26, 2020Millsap, Texas - Otta Adelle (Dell) Morton, 67, of Millsap passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus and to be reunited with her parents. Donald and Betty Meyers, and brother, Donald Wayne Meyers who preceded her in death.Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church 350 Beulah Lane in Millsap, Texas with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30th at Galbreath-Pickard Funeral Chapel.Dell was born March 24, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas where she resided until moving to Parker County in 1983. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, and Grammy.Survivors: Husband of 48.5 years, David Morton; sons, Christopher Morton(Hannah), Brandon Morton (Casse); siblings, Paula Hommel(Lynn), Alvie Donald Meyers Jr.(Tammy); nephews, Brian Hommel (Christina), Daniel Hommel(Tiffany); niece, Kandy Meyers; grandchildren, Avery, Stella, Case, Briggs, Hattie, Dash, Emreigh, and Barrett; great-nieces, Caleigh, Hannah, and Blayke; great-nephews, Ben, Brody, Jacob, and Jax.