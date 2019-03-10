|
|
Ova Elkins ARLINGTON--Ova Elkins passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home in Arlington, at the age of 104. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. A member of the New York Avenue Church of Christ, she graduated from Greenville High School and attended Wesley College. She was employed by LTV and the Southwestern Medical School. Ova was preceded in death by her husband, John Wilo Elkins; and her siblings, Pauline Rhodes, Floyd, Roy, Robert and Henry Holder. SURVIVORS: She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Tyce Elkins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019