1/1
Ovin Lee Nabors
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ovin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ovin Lee Nabors
November 28, 1926 - August 30, 2020
Haltom City, TX - Haltom City--Ovin Lee Nabors, 93, passed away at this home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Immediately following service in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. prior to service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ovin's memory to the McAlester Scottish Rite, Dyslexia Rite Care Clinic, P.O. Box 609, McAlester, OK, 74502, 918-423-6360.
Ovin was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Powell, Okla., to Grady and Gladys Nabors.
Survivors: Daughters, Brenda Howell and Monessia Conner; son, Michael Nabors; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved