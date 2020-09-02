Ovin Lee NaborsNovember 28, 1926 - August 30, 2020Haltom City, TX - Haltom City--Ovin Lee Nabors, 93, passed away at this home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 5 p.m.Funeral: 2 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Immediately following service in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. prior to service.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ovin's memory to the McAlester Scottish Rite, Dyslexia Rite Care Clinic, P.O. Box 609, McAlester, OK, 74502, 918-423-6360.Ovin was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Powell, Okla., to Grady and Gladys Nabors.Survivors: Daughters, Brenda Howell and Monessia Conner; son, Michael Nabors; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.