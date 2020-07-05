Palmer Glynn Byers Jr. FORT WORTH--Palmer Glynn Byers Jr. passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 61. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service is pending. Glynn was a huge Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan! He loved woodworking. He was a friend to all and liked to talk while sharing his wealth of knowledge about a variety of topics. SURVIVORS: Glynn is survived by his loving mother, Gleda; his children, Matt (Stephanie), Joshua (Rea), and Breeanna; his five grandsons; one granddaughter; siblings, Pam, Bruce, Bill, Renee and Jack. Uncle Buggy will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.