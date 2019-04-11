Pamela Gilbert Brooks FORT WORTH -- Pamela "Pam" Gilbert Brooks, 63, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 after a heroic fight with pancreatic cancer. CELEBRATION OF PAM'S LIFE: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the lobby of Casa Manana Theater, 3301 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated as they were dear to Pam's heart to No Kill Shelter of McKinney, nokillnetwork.org, or Casa Manana Children's Playhouse, casamanana.org. Pam was born in Nashville, Tenn., but lived the majority of her life in Fort Worth. She was a graduate of Southwest High School in Fort Worth, and the University of Texas in Arlington with a degree in Journalism. At the time of her death Pam was pursuing free lance writing as well as working for The Country Network Studios at TCN in marketing and public relations. Pam was a loving and giving person. Her Philosophy in life was do something good for someone everyday whether it be big or small, as long as it makes that person feel significant and that someone cares about them. She was loved by many friends and family. Pam will be greatly missed. Pam is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elston Brooks; parents, Roy and Ruth Gilbert; and aunt, Berdetta Russell. SURVIVORS: Cousins, Rene McCarty, Dennis Gilbert, and Sharon Hood.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary