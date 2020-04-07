|
Pamela Jane Curtis ARLINGTON--Pamela Jane Ireton Curtis was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Kan., to two loving parents, James and Maria Ireton, and had two siblings, Jimmy and Mary Ann. Pam married Joseph Wayne Curtis on April 20, 1968, and they eventually moved to Texas, where they would settle their family and call home for the next 33 years. She was a beloved elementary school computer teacher for many years with AISD, until she retired in 2017. Pam was also very active in her church Women's Guild at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. Pamela was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years as well as her parents and two siblings. SURVIVORS: Pam is survived by her daughters, Paula Curtis Hobgood and husband, Morty Hobgood, of Arlington, Texas, Amanda Curtis of Mansfield, Texas, and Melissa Curtis of Austin, Texas. During retirement, she devoted her time to her five granddaughters and one grandson. She is loved immensely and will be missed dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020