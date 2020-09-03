Pamela Jo Tucker
March 26, 1961 - September 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Pamela Jo Tucker, 59, passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Visitation: 9:00 AM to Noon, Friday, September 4, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth.
Pamela was born March 26, 1961 in Paducah, Texas to James Loflin and Sylvia Joyce (Canon) Cornell. She was a loving wife, mom, Nana and Aunt Bo.
She is survived by her husband, Asencion Raya, Jr.; Daughter, Candice Tucker; Sons, Jason Tucker and Randall Tapp; Granddaughters, Cassandra Ramirez, Erika Lynn Tucker, Jasi Johnson, and Aburey Tapp; Grandsons, Ricky Ramirez and Angel Jame Serna; Step-father, Donald Bruce; Aunt and Uncle, Patsy and Jerry Bankston; Step-daughter, Ashley Castro and husband Carlos; Niece, Ashley Thompson and children; and Nephew, Marchiel Kelley and children.