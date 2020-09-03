1/1
Pamela Jo Tucker
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Jo Tucker
March 26, 1961 - September 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Pamela Jo Tucker, 59, passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Visitation: 9:00 AM to Noon, Friday, September 4, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth.
Pamela was born March 26, 1961 in Paducah, Texas to James Loflin and Sylvia Joyce (Canon) Cornell. She was a loving wife, mom, Nana and Aunt Bo.
She is survived by her husband, Asencion Raya, Jr.; Daughter, Candice Tucker; Sons, Jason Tucker and Randall Tapp; Granddaughters, Cassandra Ramirez, Erika Lynn Tucker, Jasi Johnson, and Aburey Tapp; Grandsons, Ricky Ramirez and Angel Jame Serna; Step-father, Donald Bruce; Aunt and Uncle, Patsy and Jerry Bankston; Step-daughter, Ashley Castro and husband Carlos; Niece, Ashley Thompson and children; and Nephew, Marchiel Kelley and children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved