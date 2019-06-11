|
Pamela K. Rickard ARLINGTON--Pamela K. Rickard, 64, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, an Arlington, Texas, hospital. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ. Pamela was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Amarillo, Texas. Pamela was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren who fondly called her "Texas Grandma." Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Ray Polk, and brother, Leslie Polk. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mother, Barbara Polk; daughter, Andrea Graham and husband, Douglas, and their daughter, Abigail; son, Jonathan Rickard and wife, Tanya, and their children, Megan, Jordan, Sam, Isaac, Jacob; daughter, Miranda Sneed and husband, Ethan, and their daughter, Audreya; brother, Don Polk and wife, Crystal; sister, Marketta Flowers and husband, Douglas; brother, Irven Polk and wife, Jennifer; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019