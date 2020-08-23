Pamela Kay Oakes ARLINGTON--Pamela Kay Oakes, 52, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. Pamela died from the corona virus. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Mount Olivet Chapel. Pamela was born Aug. 31, 1967, in Weatherford, Texas. After graduating from Richland High School, she attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She worked many years as district manager for Payless Shoe Store. She loved traveling to different places with her mother and two sons. Pamela had a very dedicated person helping her during her illness and who was also the father of her son Zane, Kenneth Dean. Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Owen and niece, Mallory Owen. SURVIVORS: Sons, Andrew Oakes and Zane Dean; mother, Cynthia Carol Owen; stepfather, John Napier; brother, Jeffrey Owen and wife, Misty; sisters, Valeria Owen-Rodriguez and husband, Joe, and Carol Darlena Martin and husband, John; nieces, Christina Gonzales, Jessica Martin, Roisin Owen, and Kaylee Thompson; nephews, Heath Owen, Christopher Gonzales, Jack Martin, and Charles Martin. "I tell you the truth, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death."--John 8:51