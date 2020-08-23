1/1
Pamela Kay Oakes
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Kay Oakes ARLINGTON--Pamela Kay Oakes, 52, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. Pamela died from the corona virus. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Mount Olivet Chapel. Pamela was born Aug. 31, 1967, in Weatherford, Texas. After graduating from Richland High School, she attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She worked many years as district manager for Payless Shoe Store. She loved traveling to different places with her mother and two sons. Pamela had a very dedicated person helping her during her illness and who was also the father of her son Zane, Kenneth Dean. Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Owen and niece, Mallory Owen. SURVIVORS: Sons, Andrew Oakes and Zane Dean; mother, Cynthia Carol Owen; stepfather, John Napier; brother, Jeffrey Owen and wife, Misty; sisters, Valeria Owen-Rodriguez and husband, Joe, and Carol Darlena Martin and husband, John; nieces, Christina Gonzales, Jessica Martin, Roisin Owen, and Kaylee Thompson; nephews, Heath Owen, Christopher Gonzales, Jack Martin, and Charles Martin. "I tell you the truth, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death."--John 8:51


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved