Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
University Christian Church
Pamela Lynice Atchison Obituary
Pamela Lynice Atchison FORT WORTH--Pamela Lynice Atchison, 61, received her crown of righteousness, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the "Room in the Inn" through University Christian Church, https://www.universitychristian.org Pam was born in Longview, Texas. She graduated from Western Hills High School in Fort Worth and the University of North Texas. Pamela was a dedicated educator in Fort Worth ISD. She was also a very active member and elder at University Christian Church. SURVIVORS: A host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, a goddaughter, and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 11, 2020
