Pamela McMeekin

March 2, 1947 - November 7, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Pam McMeekin, 73, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with a long illness. She died at her home in Arlington, TX.

Pam grew up in Fort Worth and married James McMeekin in 1972. Pam and James had a daughter, Debbie, and three grandchildren. Pam had a mind like a steel trap; she never forgot a date, an event, or a person, no matter how much time had passed. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart reflected in her work as a caregiver and home health aide for much of her life. In her later years, Pam enjoyed caring for and loving her grandchildren and helping her family and others. She was also an animal lover and cared for many dogs and cats.

During her illness, Pam was cared for by her loving husband James and her daughter Debbie. James went to extra lengths to protect her from the coronavirus, doing all the grocery shopping and changing clothes in the garage after running errands to reduce the chance of bringing the virus into the house.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Billie Brewster.

Her survivors include her husband of 48 years, James; daughter, Debbie Grieve and her husband Shane; brother, Bob Brewster and his wife, Laurel; grandchildren, Alix Molinar, Dylan Molinar, and Michael Grieve; sister-in-law, Betty H. Schwartz and her husband Al; and sisters-in-law, Jean Little and Brenda Watts.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, TX. Arrangements are being provided by Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City.

Memorial donations may be made to Arlington Animal Services or an organization of your choice.





