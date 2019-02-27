Pamela Pardue Midkiff BOERNE--Pamela Pardue Midkiff, 61, of Boerne passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Boerne. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Breckenridge with Father DeWayne Adams officiating. Interment follows in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. A reception will be held afterward in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Pallbearers: Her sons, Douglas, Christopher, and Taylor; and nephews, Chad Townson, Jordan McCann, and Drew Murray. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Pamela was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Newport Beach, Calif. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to Breckenridge where she attended school and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1976. She was a member of the tennis team and a Buckaroo cheerleader. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She attended college at Sophie Newcomb at Tulane University, Stephens College, and Incarnate Word. She later graduated from the Culinary School of Fort Worth. Pamela married Paul Wayne Midkiff on Nov. 26, 1983, in Breckenridge. They lived in Fort Worth where her greatest accomplishment was raising her three sons, Douglas, Christopher, and Taylor. She was also active in helping others with volunteer work at Overton Park Methodist Church and the Women's Shelter. Pamela challenged us all to be more compassionate, was fiercely loving, was passionate about politics, and expressed her love by cooking for others. Pamela was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virginia and William Pardue Jr. and Josephine and Hugo Larson; her father, Howard Pardue; and her sister, Kimberly Pardue. SURVIVORS: Pamela is survived by Paul Midkiff; sons, Douglas Midkiff and wife, Stephanie, Christopher Midkiff, Taylor Midkiff and wife, Stephanie; grandsons, Carter, Owen, and Graham; mother, Lois Pardue Smalley; sisters, Allison Jones, Paige Townson and husband, Rickey, and Leigh Murray; brother, Jeffrey Pardue; aunt, Emily Pardue Tolle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. MOREHART MORTUARY Breckenridge, 254-559-5421 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary