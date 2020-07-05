Pamela Sue Demases FORT WORTH--Pamela Sue Demases was born March 12, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents, June and Tony Demases (deceased). SERVICE: Private family services will be held at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tarrant Area Food Bank or Humane Society of North Texas. Pamela graduated from Arlington High School in 1972. She continued her education at the University of Texas at Arlington and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Religious studies at Principia College followed later. Pamela worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for over 25 years. Pam also pursued a love of restoring older homes. This led to a business of restoring old windows in historic homes. More recently, Pamela worked for a local law firm and served as a board member of her church, Second Church of Christ, Scientist, in Fort Worth. Her hobbies were cultivating flower and vegetable gardens across the nation. She shared this love with many family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, quilting, and being with her family. SURVIVORS: Pamela is survived by her mother, June Demases; her loving daughters, Candace Collins (wife, Rhonda Bartlett) and Christina Schlueter (husband, Jeff); and grandchildren, Cullen and Corinne Schlueter. Other family members include her siblings, James Demases (wife, Twyla) and Tammy McCown (husband, Darrell). Pamela's nieces and nephews include Meghan Demases Payne, Daniel Glenn Demases (Katie Demases), Molly Demases Corbell (Cliff Corbell), Alicia Cobb (David), Mark Schwarzenberger. She is also survived by 10 great-nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Mary Ann Weaver.