Pamela Susan Dovey FORT WORTH (AZLE)--Pamela Susan Dovey, 58, loving daughter, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, following complications brought on by multiple sclerosis. CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Greenwood, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Pam was born Jan. 2, 1962, at Carswell AFB Hospital near Fort Worth, Texas, to Ruth and Benjamin M. Whitaker. Her father, a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, was stationed with his family in Texas, Puerto Rico, Maine and California. Pam graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth, class '80. She attended Texas A&M and was a lifelong Fighting Aggie. She met and fell in love with Thomas C. Dovey Jr., while at A&M, and the two got married in June 1983. Pam was an officer's wife of 20 years while Tom served his country in the U.S. Army. She earned her undergraduate business degree from the University of Hawaii-Oahu in 1986. Pam was blessed in the latter part of her young life to have a close friend in Mike Mauger, who helped her along her valiant journey and made her happy. Her interests included horseback riding, cats, dogs, chickens, social networking with family and friends, and family gatherings. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Merrill Whitaker; grandparents, including maternal grandmother, Muriel Mathis and paternal grandmother, Arline Whitaker; uncle, Bruce Whitaker; and others. SURVIVORS: Mother, Ruth Whitaker; sister, Cathleen Carter and husband, Jon; brother, Steve Whitaker and wife, Gracie; Mike Mauger; nephews, Gregory and Daniel Whitaker; aunts, Pat Whitaker and Judy Bowers; and many cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020