Pamela "Pam" Valerie Fenton QUITMAN, ARK.--Pamela "Pam" Valerie Ertle Fenton, 61, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pamela Fenton Memorial fund at Regions Bank. Pam was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Lake Charles, La. She was raised in North Little Rock, Ark., where she graduated from Northeast High School. Pam met and married the love of her life, Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Fenton in Port Aransas, Texas. They made their life in Fort Worth, Texas. He preceded her in death June 26, 2008, and Pam returned to Guy, Ark., to be near family. Pam always had a soft spot for animals. As a teenager, she brought home stray cats and hid them in her bedroom. At the time of her death, she mothered four rescue dogs who will be cared for by James. Pam's broken heart never mended after Ronnie's death, but their son James, gardening and being surrounded by pets brought her joy. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, James Edward Fenton (33); mother, Valerie Ertle; father, Charles Benjamin Ertle; sister, Deborah Ertle (Bob); brother, Brian Ertle (Tammy); sister, Theresa Ertle Overby; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and CCU staff at Conway Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care during Pam's final days. ROLLER-MCNUTT FUNERAL HOME Greenbriar, Ark., 501-679-2575 View and guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020