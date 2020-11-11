1/1
Pamela Vick
1951 - 2020
June 10, 1951 - November 6, 2020
Rockwall, Texas - Pamela Clark Vick, 69, surrounded by her family passed away as a devoted Christian. She had faith in God's plan for her life and she was at peace in her final days until she was called home to be with Him.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior.
Pam was born in Danville, Kentucky on June 10, 1951.
She was preceded in death her parents; and husband, Randall Vick.
Pam leaves to cherish her memory son, John Clark Vick and wife, Andrea Vick; daughter, Sonja Wooley and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Kelsie Ohgren, Kylie Jones, Johnathan Vick, Sierra and Savanna Wooley; great-grandchildren, Milo, and Millie Ohgren, and Stevie Jones; and sister, Carla Underwood and husband Lee.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
NOV
12
Funeral
03:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
